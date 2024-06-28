LULAC brings Latino community together to share resources at Las Vegas convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Providing immigration resources and support across the country and right here in our community.

That's the mission of the League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, and they're hosting its 95th national convention right here in Las Vegas.

Channel 13's Abel Garcia spent the day at the convention discovering more about the impact LULAC is having on many Latinos who live here.

The LULAC convention is more than just an expo.

"Es un gran equipo."

Eugenia Fuentes is a prominent member of La Pulga, a Latino social media community group with more than 70,000 followers. She said more than 90% of them are undocumented.

"How do you feel that you have this convention here in Las Vegas?" Garcia asked.

"Truthfully, LULAC is very good news for us," Fuentes said. "What they want is to bring all that help our community. We see that there are also immigration lawyers. We told our communities, come, there are lawyers who can help you, and there are universities where you can apply."

Providing resources to undocumented immigrant youth is the top priority for Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US.

"Why is it so critical for us to have these for our immigrants here in Las Vegas?" Garcia asked.

"Immigrant integration is key to those families and individuals," Pacheco said. "Reality is that when one person moves from one country to another, it doesn't mean they have a good foundation. They struggle, and so for the success of the community and their own, it is critical there there are services for them."

The career fair is truly a bustling hub of activity, featuring over 40 interview booths with companies from various sectors such as hospitality, tourism, transportation, medicine and more.

"For us making this program accessible was the most important part," said LULAC CEO Juan Proano. "Nevada is such an important community. We feel at home when we are here and this is our chance to give back."

As part of LULAC's plan to give back, LULAC and Tyson Foods donated 38,000 pounds of protein to Three Square food bank. This donation equals 152,000 servings, which will feed 38,000 families of four.

Para leer esta historia en español, haga clic aquí.