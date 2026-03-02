Lt. Col. Bo Gritz, war hero and Southern Nevada resident who inspired 'Rambo,' dies at 87

SANDY VALLEY (KTNV) — Lt. Col. James Gordon "Bo" Gritz died at his home in Sandy Valley on Friday, according to a statement his wife posted on social media.

He died on February 27 at the age of 87. His wife, Judy, shared that, "BO JUST PEACEFULLY PASSED. HIS COMRADES WELCOMING HIM, 'WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG, COLONEL?' He's looking into the eyes of our Savior."

Gritz was a highly decorated veteran of the Vietnam War who had lived in Southern Nevada for decades, though he became somewhat of a controversial figure in his later life.

Born in 1939 in Enid, Oklahoma, Gritz served as an Army Special Forces officer and eventually attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was awarded numerous honors for his service and has been cited as the inspiration for John Rambo, as played by Sylvester Stallone in "First Blood."

Gritz would go on to run for president in 1992 — the same year he also gained notoriety for his involvement in the infamous Ruby Ridge standoff. Gritz reportedly managed to talk Randy Weaver, an anti-government extremist, into surrendering to federal agents after Weaver's wife and young son were killed during the 11-day siege in northern Idaho.

In his later life, Gritz became known for espousing anti-government and survivalist views, which he touted to followers via the "Freedom Call" radio program on the American Voice Radio Network. The Southern Poverty Law Center has linked Gritz to the Christian Identity movement, which the FBI's Terrorist Research and Analytical Center defined as an ideology that combines religious concepts with elements of racism. In his life, Gritz vehemently denied allegations of racism.

In recent months, Gritz's wife documented his health struggles on Facebook, writing of a recent cancer diagnosis and her fear that Gritz would require surgery or long-term hospice care.

"Bo has told me several times, he has lived in Sandy Valley for over 45 years, he wants to die in Sandy Valley, and he wants to be buried in Sandy Valley. I'll be bringing him home [from the hospital] Thursday," Judy Gritz wrote on February 24. He died three days later.