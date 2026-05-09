LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lotus of Siam is back at its original home inside the Commercial Center on Sahara Avenue, more than four years after closing that location.

The iconic Las Vegas Thai restaurant first opened on East Sahara in 1999. Managers said the original location closed in June 2021 due to staffing challenges that followed previous closures — one related to storm damage in 2017 and another tied to the pandemic in 2020. At the time, staff said the closure would only be temporary.

Now, longtime customers are excited for its return.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett stopped by the reopened location to learn more:

Lotus of Siam returns to its original East Sahara location after more than 4 years away

"I know there's a lot of heritage and memories and roots behind it. So just to have it come back, especially with the community, I know it's gonna be a very uplifting event," Rodger Lee said.

Inside the restaurant, the space looks a bit different and even features a brand new bar. But restaurant leaders said that while they went with a more modern look, they are keeping many things the same.

"The ambiance is gonna be a lot better, but the food will definitely stay the same as it was," said general manager Rea Irlandis.

"I know a lot of locals, a lot of tourists, have been anticipating this opening for a very long time. So I think this would be a very nostalgic moment for everyone that visits Vegas and that live in Vegas too," Irlandis said.

The new menu features throwback dishes and classic northern Thai favorites. The restaurant's famous wine cellar is also back, with 6,000 bottles to choose from.

"Just taking a look at the wine collection again, cause I remember it from way back when, and just to see it again," Lee said.

The restaurant is currently in a soft opening phase with limited hours, and reservations are filling up fast.

"We have Mother's Day coming, so Mother's Day is looking pretty good. We're getting pretty booked up, and then, of course, next weekend we're gonna have EDC. So a lot of people are coming in town. BTS, as well, is coming in," Irlandis said.

During the initial opening phase, dinner service runs Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The family-owned business also has two other locations in the valley — one off East Flamingo and another at Red Rock Casino.

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