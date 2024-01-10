Los Angeles police arrest 18-year-old wanted in North Las Vegas for shooting that killed 1

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said Los Angeles police arrested an 18-year-old for a shooting that killed a male believed to be in his late teens.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2200 block of E. Centennial Parkway near N. Pecos Road on July 12, 2023, around 1:35 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical arrived and transported the male to the UMC Trauma, where he later died.

NLVPD Homicide Detectives took over the investigation. They believe T Coal Mckinley fled the scene before officers could arrive and that this was an "isolated incident."

An arrest warrant was issued for Mckinley. On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him, and he was booked into their county jail on that warrant.

He's charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, police say.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police urge anyone who may have information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.