North valley police investigating shooting that killed a male believed to be in late teens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a male is dead from gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they believe the male is in his late teens.

NLVPD officers responded to a shooting reported in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 2200 block of E. Centennial Parkway intersecting N. Pecos Road. When police arrived, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical responded and transported him to to UMC with reported life-threatening injuries. However, police said he died at the hospital.

"The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Officers said the suspect fled before police could arrive. Also, the shooting seems to be an "isolated incident." Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.