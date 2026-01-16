Lombardo leads in campaign fundraising

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo has a more than $13 million lead on his closest competitor in the race for governor, three months before filing opens for the job.

Lombardo, a Republican, raised $4.28 million in 2025 for his campaign, which now has about $9 million on hand. Two affiliated PACs — Better Nevada PAC and Nevada Way PAC — together raised $4.7 million, and now have $5.9 million in the bank.

Lombardo's bottom line: $15 million.

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford raised $2.23 million for his campaign in the last five months of 2025. A Ford PAC brought in nearly $500,000, which left Ford with nearly $2 million in the bank after expenses.

And Washoe County Commission Chairwoman Alexis Hill, who is battling Ford for the Democratic nomination, brought in more than $271,000.

Attorney general

The Democratic primary for attorney general pits two top officials against each other.

State Treasurer Zach Conine took in more than $458,000 in his campaign account. But his bid got a major boost with a $1 million donation from Jeffrey Berns, a Lake Tahoe millionaire who once pushed to create a blockchain-run smart city in rural Nevada. Berns has donated to Conine's PAC for years.

Conine's top opponent, state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Clark County, raised $645,000 for her bid. Combined with money she already had in the bank, she has $815,000 on hand. Cannizzaro is a former Clark County prosecutor.

On the Republican side, former Cannabis Compliance Board chairwoman Adriana Guzmán Fralick brought in more than $218,000 for her campaign, and has $175,000 in the bank.

Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, meanwhile, reported $390,000 raised, with $340,000 on hand. Although Tarkanian announced for the seat first, the Republican establishment has lined up behind Fralick, including an endorsement from Lombardo.

Clark County Commission District F

Several candidates lined up for the open seat on the Clark County Commission, after incumbent Justin Jones announced last year he would not be seeking re-election to a third and final term.

On the Republican side, businessman Albert Mack recorded the largest haul, with $1.2 million raised. But $500,000 of that total came as a donation from Mack himself.

Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Clark County, reported raising $636,000 in 2025. She has $770,000 on hand, compared to Mack's $1.1 million.

On the Democratic side, Lenna Hovanessian reported more than $131,000 for her campaign, with $109,000 in the bank. Fellow Democrat Minddie Lloyd's report did not appear on the secretary of state's website Thursday evening.

And former Republican state Sen. Becky Harris, R-Clark County, who is running for the seat as a nonpartisan, reported raising $114,000 for her bid, with $95,000 left in the bank.

Filing for state and local offices opens on March 2 and closes on March 13. The primary election takes place on June 9.

Voters interested in research candidate fundraising can find more information on the secretary of state's website, which allows people to search by candidate, group, donor or spending.