Locals step up to help seniors forced to leave southeast valley living facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have an update on a story we told you about last week. You may remember that a group of seniors were being forced out of their independent living facility and were given just days to find someplace else to go.

Varsobia Home Care sold the property and left seniors scrambling for answers and a place to live. Keep in mind that some of these seniors live on fixed incomes— they don't have family members who can help and are battling health issues.

We wanted to make sure we got the word out to see if anyone can offer some support.

Wednesday evening, Senior Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt shared their story once again and asked people in our community to help if they could since these residents were getting kicked out in just a few hours.

Community response

The response we received was overwhelming in the best way. Dozens of people offered assistance.

County officials jumped in to help coordinate and even a local moving company— Lookout Moving Company— showed up to pack up their belongings free of charge.

"You just can't be a person who says you care about the community, but you're not involved at all," said a local resident who was helping.

That makes no sense. Just saying things, sometimes it takes action to show that you're involved in the community, and at this time, that's really what we need is action.

The generosity didn't stop there. People also offered housing, food and even donations to help cover the costs of this unexpected move.

How to help

Many of you are still reaching out asking how you can help.

You can always contact us at desk@ktnv.com or call our newsroom directly at 702-871-3345