East Las Vegas nursing home residents swelter without AC in temperatures above 90 degrees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A concerning situation is unfolding at a senior living facility in east Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has learned the air conditioning system is down at the Varsobia Home Care facility, leaving nearly a dozen elderly and fragile residents in sweltering heat.

Video sent in by a relative of one of the patients showed the thermostat on Tuesday afternoon reading above 90 degrees.

“This is an air conditioner where the heat portion is venting into the room instead of outside,” the relative said.

A family member of one of the patients says the air conditioning has been broken for nearly two weeks. They contacted Channel 13 wanting to know why their calls to get it fixed have gone unanswered.

Channel 13 contacted one of the company executives, who refused to state her position or provide additional contact information for one of her superiors so we could get more details on what was happening.

ALYSSA BETHENCOURT: If you’re working on something, can you elaborate a little bit on what it is you’re working on?

VARSOBIA EXECUTIVE: No, I'd rather not comment about it right now.

BETHENCOURT: Can you confirm that there's an issue, maybe something that has to do with air conditioning that could affect the patients there?

VARSOBIA: I’m not confirming anything right now.

BETHENCOURT: Are you concerned at all for the patients inside of that facility?

VARSOBIA: Yes of course that’s why I said we’re working on it.

Records show there are at least three Varsobia Home Care facilities in Las Vegas. According to their website, there are others in California, and they're all owned by the same company.

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which oversees and investigates complaints like this, to ask if they could take action. We'll follow up when we have more information to share.