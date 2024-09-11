Residents moved out of East Las Vegas nursing home after report of faulty AC

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents have now been moved out of a senior living facility after reports of a broken air conditioning system resulting in sweltering heat inside the building.

Channel 13 first reported on this story on Tuesday. We reached out to a Varsobia Home Care company executive, who who refused to state her position or provide additional contact information for one of her superiors so we could get more details on what was happening.

Watch our initial reporting here:

Nursing home residents swelter without AC in temperatures above 90 degrees

On Wednesday, Channel 13 learned all residents have now been moved out of the facility.

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and received the following statement:

"The [Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman] has authority to enter all licensed long-term care facilities to investigate and advocate for residents' well-being. The Ombudsman has been conducting monthly unannounced visits to this facility since it opened, ensuring that regulatory guidelines, including temperature control, are met, and care needs are being addressed.



During the last visit in August, no temperature-related concerns were identified. However, we are accepting this inquiry and will promptly investigate the current situation to address any safety concerns for the residents.



Residents and families are encouraged to reach out to the Ombudsman Program directly for assistance via our intake line at 1-888-282-1155 or by email at ltc.ombudsman@adsd.nv.gov.



The Ombudsman Program does not have the ability to perform welfare checks, as that falls under the jurisdiction of law enforcement. However, we work closely with law enforcement and other agencies if such referrals are necessary.



In addition to the LTCOP’s inquiry, [the Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance] has opened a high-priority complaint regarding this facility. The agency will follow up to ensure regulatory compliance, including addressing any failure in maintaining safe living conditions for the residents.



If further records or complaints related to Varsobia Home Care become relevant during this investigation, they will be handled according to our reporting procedures.



We appreciate your dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable residents in our community."



This is a developing report. Please check back here for additional details as this story unfolds.

