Locals say annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade means more during ongoing government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade bills itself as "the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi," but with the federal government shutdown and everything going on in our country right now, veterans in attendance in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning tell Channel 13 that this year's parade means a whole lot more.

"Oh absolutely," said U.S. Army veteran Roger Riley. "It shows that people still support their country."

Riley was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam: "I got shot down three times doing my job," he told Channel 13.

On Tuesday, Riley was attending his first Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade after recently moving here from California.

"It's nice to be appreciated, that's the main thing," Riley said. "It's nice for veterans to be appreciated."

Other vets and service members like Las Vegas native and U.S. Navy Reservist Phillip Smith have been coming to the parade for decades, and call it one of the best traditions in the valley.

"It just goes to show that no matter what we deal with as a country, there's always this fundamental resolve, everyone can still come together and celebrate something that's universally seen as good, and that's service for this country," Smith said.

Smith tells Channel 13 the parade has been a tradition for his family since 2005 – his daughter even flew down from UNR this morning because she wouldn't miss it.

"We usually come to the parade and then we take a picture in front of the flag while I'm in uniform," Smith said. "If for no other reason, when I'm long gone, she'll have these memories to remember for the rest of her life."

You don't have to be an active service member or a veteran to enjoy the parade and celebrate our local heroes, either.

"I love America, I love the USA," said Abby Mabry. "Anytime that we can come out and honor the country and the people who've laid down their lives and earned us our freedom, I'm here for it."

Whether it's marching bands, parade floats, or giant American flags, the whole spectacle means the world to veterans like Roger Riley, and serves as more proof that Las Vegas supports our veterans.

"I'm just proud to have served for my country and done my bit," Riley said. "It's very gratifying that we still have this support."