NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the City of North Las Vegas, a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stands tall at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

It's a reminder of his lifelong fight for civil rights and equality.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to residents about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Locals reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy as they honor him

On a day dedicated to honoring his legacy, many say his message of unity and peace is as relevant as ever.

I asked Las Vegas local since 1997, Sierra Davis, what she thinks of when she sees the MLK Jr. statue.

"Just hope and faith and a reason to keep on carrying on," said Davis.

Davis is a busy local mom.

“I’m a mother of nine kids. Me and my wife have six plus mine," said Davis.

However, Davis also takes care of some of their nieces and neighborhood kids, making it a packed household.

“Like 14 kids, me and her, we have 16 people," said Davis.

She keeps them all busy at the Dr. William U. Pearson Park in North Las Vegas, which is diagonally across MLK Boulevard from the Martin Luther King Junior statue.

She tells me that she uses his teachings to shape her children.

“Everybody deserves to be treated like a human, we’re human beings, it’s just each one’s each one," said Davis. “Our number one rule is if you don’t know a good person, be one, period.”

She says these teachings are more important now than ever, but says it's difficult with the discourse around the world.

From political divide, protests, immigration concerns and much more, Davis says she stays out of the chaos and focuses on positivity.

Local Raivadus Gill agrees.

“Negativity is louder than positivity, but it’s way more positive people in the world," said Gill.

So Gill is trying to spark change.

“Turn the volume up on positivity just like Martin Luther King," said Gill.

Gill is a disabled combat veteran who has started the Trigger Happiness movement in our valley.

He shares daily quotes and messages online, saying he knows the impact even just one quote can have on someone.

“When I came home, it was so heavy on me, the war was and I almost ended my own life," said Gill. "When I had the weapon on the hand, I actually looked down and something said open your eyes and it was a flyer on the table. And I read it real fast and I said oh boy and I dropped the weapon and ran out of the house because the flyer gave me a positive purpose.”

He's trying to help those in the same way he was helped in his time of need.

He says it was Martin Luther King Jr. who inspired him to bring more of our community together.