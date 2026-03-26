LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday was the eighth straight day setting a daily high temperature record at Harry Reid International Airport — we reached 98° today, which is also the hottest temperature ever recorded in March in Las Vegas!

This stretch of record heat is taking its toll on everyone, though, but surely we've seen longer — especially over the summer — right?

WATCH| Guy Tannenbaum asks locals about the streak of heat in Las Vegas in March

Locals react to longest streak of daily high temperature records ever in Las Vegas

Channel 13 asked locals at Desert Breeze Park on Wednesday what they thought our longest streak of record high temperatures was.

Laura Weideman and Jade Tamsing were hanging out in the shade in the dog park while their dogs played.

"I'm going to go with 24," Weideman said.

"I'll say about two weeks," said Tamsing.

Zackery Clubb recently moved to Las Vegas, and was at the skatepark working on landing a kickflip over some cones on Wednesday.

"I've heard it's hot here, so I'm gonna say 113?" Clubb said.

Believe it or not, our current streak of eight straight days setting a new record is now the longest streak of consecutive new record highs we've ever seen in Las Vegas, which might be surprising, given our scorching Southern Nevada Summers.

"That's it? Huh!" Clubb exclaimed. "That does surprise me, because before I moved here I talked to people about Vegas, and they were like 'it's so hot there!'"

"Oh really? Wow, alright!" Weideman said.

"It doesn't feel like it because you just get used to it, acclimate to the weather and go from there," Tamsing said.

If we take a look at our March 2026 calendar so far, you can see we have new high temperature records for over a week, starting with 94° last Wednesday and ending with the 98° we saw today.

Let's put this into even more context for you: our eight straight records over the last week breaks the previous mark of seven, which we saw August 15-21, 2020, and — perhaps most notably — July 6-12, 2024, when we saw our hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas, 120° on July 7, 2024.

And — not to sound like a broken record — more records are in sight through the end of the week, and whether you're a longtime Las Vegas local or you just moved to the valley, we all find our own ways to beat the heat.

"Stay hydrated and stay in the shade!" said Jade Tamsing.

"Freeze your water!" Laura Weideman added.

For Weideman and Tamsing, their favorite way to cool off is spending time with their dogs in the shade.

"The pavement is so hot, that's why they love coming and playing in the grass — it really is fun for them," Weideman said.

"They love being outdoors playing with their friends, and it's nice relaxation and a chance for us to talk before we get to work," Tamsing said.

It looks a little different for Zackery Clubb the skateboarder, but he's still making sure to stay hydrated.

"I'll walk around with a gallon water bottle, and I also have a three-quarters of a gallon [bottle] in my car that I'll fill up too," Clubb said.

No matter what, though, locals are certainly looking forward to some cooler weather soon.

"Yeah, that would be nice," Zackery Clubb said.

"Most definitely, for ourselves and for the doggy paws," Tamsing said.