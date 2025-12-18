LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays are in full swing, and for many Las Vegas families hosting house guests, high prices are prompting creative solutions for affordable entertainment.

With festive lights, Santa visits, and amazing weather this holiday season, the city offers plenty of opportunities for budget-friendly celebrations.

WATCH | Locals shared their strategies for showing visiting relatives a good time without breaking the bank.

Locals' guide to an affordable holiday in the Las Vegas Valley

"On a budget is go to the edges of Vegas or go on a hike and then just look over the outskirts of Vegas. You can see all the lights at night," Kenneth Bautista said.

Food options provide another affordable entertainment avenue for families.

"Food is one of the easiest things to take people out in Vegas because we have so many all-you-can-eat places, you have so many high-end dining, fine dining, mom and pop shops, different ethnicities. And so because of all that, really, you can take people anywhere you want in Vegas for food," Bautista said.

For families with visitors from colder climates, Las Vegas weather creates unique opportunities.

"My family all lives in the Midwest where the weather is cold and it's snowing, so when they come to Las Vegas, we have the chance to do some outdoor stuff because our weather is much better. So I usually take them to Red Rock Canyon and we do my favorite hike, Calico Tanks," Makayla Kosberg said.

Parents say visits with Santa remain a must-do activity, regardless of age. Families can even bring their pets along for the experience.

For those seeking a taste of winter, some families venture to Lee Canyon to enjoy the winter wonderland and engage in snowball fights.

Another popular, affordable activity involves driving through Christmas Lights Lane in North Las Vegas to view the glittering displays.

Local resident Kahlea Boyd emphasized the importance of meaningful connections over expensive activities.

"Don't break yourself trying to do so much. Love is the best thing you could do. Even if you have to just make a simple cake or a clay doll. It's the thought that counts," Boyd said.

