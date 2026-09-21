Locals feeling pain at the pump as gas prices jump nearly 20 cents in one week

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — Americans are continuing to feel the squeeze at the pump as the conflict in Iran drives up global oil prices.

Here in Nevada, drivers are feeling it even more. In just one week, AAA says the cost of a regular gallon of gas in the state went up 19 cents.

The national average for a gallon of Regular is currently $4.47. The average here in the Silver State is sitting at $5.29. Those prices are among the highest in the country behind Washington and California. We've also previously reported on the climbing cost of diesel and how it's affected industries nationwide. The average cost for diesel fuel in Nevada is now at $6.82.

Doug Johnson with AAA says the high prices are unusual for this time of year.

"This is typically a time of year where we see demand start to drop. The reason for that is the summer road trip season is over," said Johnson. "Now folks are getting back into their fall routine of driving to school, to work, and back to home. So they don't use as much fuel. And usually, in a typical year, uh, when demand drops, you see prices drop, but this has been far from typical this year."

WATCH|AAA tips to help make your fuel go further

Ways to save at the pump

I asked Johnson when we could possibly see prices come down and he said that, while they can't predict the future, it's not likely that it will happen anytime soon. However, he did have tips on how you can save at the pump right now to help your gas go further:

GAS PRICE TRACKING APPS: Downloading apps like AAA or GasBuddy can help you shop around for the best prices in the Valley

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE: You want to make sure your engine and your car are running as fuel efficiently as possible

SLOW DOWN: It's not just safer for everyone on the roads, it actually helps with your fuel economy

LIGHTEN THE LOAD: Remove anything you're storing in your trunk that's heavy and could be weighing your car down

Johnson did say that there could be some good news going forward. Here in Nevada, gas stations are switching from the more expensive summer blend to a winter blend which is generally cheaper. He says that could help out with prices going forward, but only time will tell.