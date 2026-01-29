LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest Consumer Confidence Index shows confidence in the economy nationwide dropped significantly in January.

This is the lowest point this index has tracked since 2014.

We're seeing a similar trend here at home, many shoppers telling me prices are just too high, so I went to a local store to find out how expensive it is.

WATCH | Locals feeling high price impact, meanwhile stores offering big discounts

“In some ways we’re still feeling the strain I think," said local father in the entertainment industry, Matt Obernesser.

I caught up with Matt at a local grocery store, Wednesday.

I asked him how much his groceries cost.

“Not too much stuff, it still cost about $55," said Obernesser.

He only purchased a few items like vegetables, sodas and snacks.

“The donuts are a bit pricey," said Obernesser. "If things are on sale you have to bulk up where it’s there. Some things are better but some things are still high.”

While he and his family have seen prices jump, he says he hasn't seen too big of a difference lately though. He says this trip wouldn't be that much cheaper before.

“Yeah, 4 years ago, probably a bit less, maybe $10 less something like that," said Obernesser.

How does this match up with the numbers though?

The latest Consumer Price Index Inflation Report for December 2025 shows prices are up 2.7% compared to December 2024.

Some items are still sky high. Here are a few that increased the most:

Beef and Veal - up 16.4%

Coffee - up 19.8%

Nonelectric cookware and tableware - up 10.4%

However, some items dropped significantly too:

Eggs - down 20.9%

Potatoes - down 3.4%

Smartphones - down 9.8%

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, no month in 2025 exceeded 3% inflation, that's the first time we have seen numbers like that since 2020.

However, locals believe the massive spike in inflation during most of 2021 - half of 2023, which was then followed by several months of above 3% inflation which was even seen in 2024, has led to sky high prices not going away.

Forcing many locals to lean heavily on bargains.

“I saw so many sale items in there and I couldn’t pass it up," said Navy veteran and Las Vegas local Dwayne Bozeman.

Bozeman saw those sales inside a local Smith's grocery store.

I walked though and saw the same, discounts everywhere on most items in the store, and that makes a big difference.

“Before I even came here, I went online just to take a look to see what’s available, you know what items were on sale. They have digital coupons here also, those work out, I’ve used those a lot," said Bozeman.

Locals tell me using digital coupons and shopping around has truly helped them keep to their budget, but they hope relief will still come soon.