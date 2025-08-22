Locals brave extreme heat with rain chances and cooler temps in sight this weekend

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're under an Extreme Heat Warning and forecasting near-record high temperatures the next two days here in the Las Vegas valley, and while most of us look forward to rain chances this weekend and into next week, the heat hasn't stopped locals from coming out to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas for an afternoon workout.

Kevon Miles grew up in Las Vegas, and while many of us take refuge from the heat in air conditioning, he braves the high temps by running stairs and doing push-ups at the park.

"in order to be different, you've gotta do different things," Miles said. "I put on a long sleeve — when you put on a long sleeve, it might sound crazy — but it cools you down, and I keep my water with me, I don't care if it's warm or cold as long as I can stay hydrated."

I caught up with Rafael Lerma and Luis Ochoa who were playing basketball at the park, who said they just moved to town a few days ago and have been trying to stay cool by any means necessary.

"The sprinklers around here carry some pretty cool water, so [you can] rinse your head in there," Lerma said. "[We] use the fountains they have with some ice beforehand, gotta stay hydrated."

That advice is extra important for all of us over the next two days.

Your Channel 13 Weather Team is forecasting 110 degrees on Thursday, which is one degree shy of our record high of 111 from 2020.

We're also forecasting 110 on Friday, which would tie our record high for August 23, set way back in 1939.

"It would surprise me, because I feel like the heat would be worse," Lerma told me.

During this current heat wave, C.P. Squires Elementary School in North Las Vegas reported issues with their air conditioning on Wednesday, with staff having to move some students to cooler areas of the school while it was fixed.

CCSD officials tell Channel 13 that the school's A/C was back up and running by the time school started on Thursday morning, but that's now the second school to report A/C issues already this school year, joining Silverado High School on the first day of school.

The good news? Some relief is in sight, with the return of monsoonal moisture giving us increased chances for thunderstorms this weekend.

"Honestly that got me hyped," Lerma said. "I didn't expect it, so that got me happy, I'm willing for the rain.

Maybe even more exciting? Temperatures are forecasted to dip down into the 90s next week.

"When it's 90, it sounds crazy, but that's how you know it's coming down," Miles said. "Because next thing you know it's 80, then 70 and then no more summer!"

While cooler temperatures are on the way, it's still going to be extremely hot these next few days.

If you have plans outside, you still need to drink plenty of water — before you're thirsty — to stay hydrated. Plus, wearing your favorite hat for some shade is always a good idea.