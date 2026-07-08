Local organizations working to prevent heat-related deaths in vulnerable populations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As triple-digit temperatures continue to heat up our valley, multiple organizations say they're doing everything they can to protect some of our most vulnerable populations.

We've previously reported on the amount of unhoused individuals who succumbed to heat related illnesses in Clark County in 2025. Health officials say a lack of shelter and amenities makes this population especially susceptible during the hot summer months.

To help mitigate the number of heat related deaths in our community, local organizations like Catholic Charities and HELP of Southern Nevada are asking those who are able to pitch in with donations so they can continue providing critical resources for those in need.

"The first and foremost is obviously water. As we know, water is a life saving resource," said Louis Lacey, Director of the Homeless Response Teams at HELP of Southern Nevada. "But we offer a ton of resources. Also, we provide summer survival kits. Those summer survival kits will have hats. They will have burn cream or sunscreen. They will have misting fans and, obviously, we have water in there."

Lacey says, most importantly, they want to make sure no lives are lost because of the heat.

HELP of Southern Nevada has launched its 15th annual HELP 2 O Water Drive to gather and distribute water to individuals who need it most in out community. If you're in a position to give, you can donate water at the following dates, times and locations through Sept. 7.



HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse

1600 E. Flamingo Road Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Aviators games through July 12

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada says they're also experiencing an increased need for basic essentials and are asking for donations of the following items:



Fresh and non-perishable food for food pantry

Bottled water

Sunscreen, lip balm and hats

Powdered electrolytes

Shoes for shelter clients

Those items can be taken to their location at 1501 Las Vegas Blvd N.