Local organizations partner to ease back-to-school burdens for families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the new school year approaches, many families are grappling with the rising costs of school materials and health screenings.

To help address these challenges, the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC), in partnership with other local organizations, hosted a resource fair designed to alleviate some of the financial pressure on struggling families.

"I'm not going to lie, it's stressful, and so to know that there are programs like this to help assist for our kids back to school, it's really appreciated," said one parent attending the event.

The resource fair was the brainchild of Edelweiss Solano, senior director of ACDC, who recognized that many families are struggling in silence with difficult financial decisions.

"We are able to relieve some of the burdens that they're either choosing between putting food on the table or paying utilities," Solano explained.

The event offered a comprehensive range of services, including rice, produce, vaccines and various other back-to-school resources.

The fair was organized in partnership with the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Chamber, which saw the collaboration as an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs while serving the community's needs.

"We are now a one-stop shop," said Catherine Francisco, founder and president of the AAPI Chamber. "We want to showcase to the community that if they needed small business support, they go to one building. If they needed civic engagement, such as vaccinations, immigration services, food distribution, it's still that same building. We've joined forces."

This partnership between the AAPI Chamber and ACDC represents a strategic effort to consolidate community resources under one roof, making it easier for families to access the support they need.

For families like those who attended the fair, these events provide both practical assistance and emotional relief.

"Having events like this lets us know, hey, there's stuff out there for us to get through," one attendee shared.

Representatives from both organizations expressed hope that these resource fairs will continue to help families manage costs and focus on what truly matters: supporting their children's education and success in school.