LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 3,200 children are in foster care in Las Vegas, and many of them pass through Child Haven, an emergency shelter that temporarily houses children who have experienced trauma. Right now, more than 100 kids are staying at the facility.

Chris Duhrkoop, with the nonprofit Share in the Joy, said the rooms currently lack color and proper lighting.

"A word that was used today by Chanel at Smile Spaces was heavy. The rooms feel heavy."

WATCH | Local nonprofits team up to bring comfort, color to Las Vegas foster children at Child Haven

Local nonprofits team up to bring comfort, color to Las Vegas foster children at Child Haven

Duhrkoop said the spaces need to change to help comfort the children who spend time there.

"When a child is placed at Child Haven, they've just been through a trauma that was severe enough to where they were removed from their placement and they're taken to Child Haven, which is an emergency shelter, so that's another trauma in itself where these kids don't know anybody that's there to go into a space that's at least welcoming."

Share in the Joy has partnered with Smile Spaces and the First Friday Foundation to bring in local artists to paint murals in the rooms. The goal is to create a healing environment for the kids.

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"Art breaks down barriers and allows for conversation. It allows for, uh, to when you find a peaceful environment."

Smile Spaces has previously completed murals at Safe Nest and Saint Jude's Children's Ranch.

"Well, we want to brighten it up, right? Make it more welcoming. For instance, we've done some murals at Safe Nest and we've done some murals at Saint Jude's Children's Ranch."

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Local restaurant Evel Pie Pizza is helping fund the project. Children at Child Haven created pizza recipes, and the most popular one was voted on and given the name Joy Ride. One dollar from every Joy Ride pizza sold in July and August will fund the room makeovers.

Organizers said the new artwork will show these kids the community cares about them.

"It takes a village and a community to make a difference in the lives of these children, and it's important and it matters."

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The project aims to give children a welcoming space to heal while they wait for a foster family.

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