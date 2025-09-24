LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — September is National Recovery Month, a time to support those who have been affected by addiction and raise awareness about what officials are calling a public health crisis.

According to the CDC, the country saw a more than 25% decrease in overdose deaths between 2023 and 2024. In that same time frame, however, Nevada's overdose deaths increased from a little over 1,000 to more than 1,500.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan shares how a local nonprofit is working to help those in recovery with a first-of-its-kind event.

Local nonprofit hosting its first job fair for those in recovery from drugs and alcohol

Clinical Director Ari Chell at Desert Hope Treatment Center partially attributes the increase to a lack of attention when it comes to getting down to the "Why?" of addiction.

"A NARCAN is the same as giving dose after dose, but we're really not doing enough to target the main source of addiction," Chell said.

Las Vegas resident Kiwannis Smith Jr. struggled with addiction for nearly a decade.

"I didn’t know it was a problem at first," he said. "The drugs became my personality. It was breaking me down emotionally, physically, mentally."

Today, years later, he's now on his journey of recovery.

On Wednesday, local nonprofit Las Vegas Heals is working to help others like Smith Jr., holding its first-ever job fair specifically for others in recovery.

"I’ve seen the struggle that occurs when individuals want to become better, and it feels like nobody is giving them an opportunity," said Diego Trujillo, CEO of Las Vegas Heals. "Our goal is to help them become a part of our society that is meaningful and impactful, and make them feel good about themselves."

Smith Jr.., who plans to attend Wednesday's fair, says he has a similar goal.

"I would be okay if someone else who’s struggling, is going through what I’m going through, they got a job and I didn’t," he said. "There’s a lot of people in recovery that need help."

Wednesday's job fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the CSN Charleston campus Student Union Ballroom.

In addition to employers, there will also be community organizations present to offer additional support and employment-related resources.

