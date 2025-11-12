Local nonprofit helps military families struggling with food during government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nonprofit is stepping up to help military families struggling with food insecurity during the ongoing government shutdown, particularly in the wake of Veterans Day.

CyRoot Academy, an organization that typically focuses on education, has shifted its resources to provide food and other necessities to veterans, National Guard members, and active-duty military families in Southern Nevada who are feeling the financial strain from reduced benefits.

The nonprofit is directly supporting military squadrons by asking what their needs are and providing financial backing.

When military families need groceries, CyRoot Academy requests an invoice and reimburses them for all items purchased. All donated money goes directly to the military families in need.

Asal Gibson, who goes by Vox, is the founder and president of CyRoot Academy. She is also an honorary commander of Creech Air Force Base and a civic leader for the military in Nevada. Gibson shared the dire situation many military families are facing.

"Our National Guard haven't gotten paid in 42 days, so they're way behind on their bills, and they're adding more of the stress on food banks and places that are not created to assist the military," Gibson said.

She described one particularly heartbreaking case that illustrates the severity of the crisis.

"One of our National Guard members who's been going to work every day, he's an essential, but he hasn't gotten paid. He's down to $7 in his account, and he's been looking for a way to get food. And that's just a heartbreaking story," Gibson said.

The financial impact extends far beyond immediate needs. Even when the government reopens, military families will face long-term consequences.

"Even if the government will reopen over the next couple of weeks, we're still way behind in about two and a half paychecks that people have not received. So they're not prepared for the holidays, and we're concerned about what that will do to morale for those families," Gibson said.

CyRoot Academy has graduated close to 100 active duty members and National Guard personnel from their educational programs over recent months. However, hearing about the shutdown's impact prompted the organization to pivot its mission.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we've been hearing about the impact of the government shutdown. So we shifted gears to raise money to help with groceries, baby formula, diapers, all the essentials that small families need, whether they're on Nellis or National Guard," Gibson said.

The organization works directly with squadron leaders to identify needs.

Last week, one squadron went to Costco and bought dry food and essentials, then sent CyRoot Academy an invoice that was covered by a generous donor.

"A hundred percent of the donations go back to support the military," Gibson said.

The situation has forced military personnel into desperate measures to make ends meet.

"There are thousands of people being impacted up in Reno and Carson City; over 400 families are being impacted by the government shutdown. Now they're Ubering, they're being Uber drivers to make ends meet. And that shouldn't really be the case for our military here in Nevada or in the United States," Gibson said.

Gibson expressed the emotional toll this crisis takes on military families.

"As a military person, you have a contract with the government. You put your life on the line, you deploy, you do all these things. You work in 12-hour shifts, so you're holding your end of the bargain while you're not being provided what you need to survive and support your family. It's tragic. It really is," Gibson said.

The shutdown has also affected base operations, creating additional challenges for military personnel working long shifts.

"With troops working 12-plus-hour shifts, there's nowhere for them to get food on the base. Working either from 7 or 8 a.m. till night, you're exhausted going home. And if you can't purchase food during the day with the food voucher the military gives you, that's no good anywhere else," Gibson said.

The organization recently received a $3,000 donation to support personnel at Creech Air Force Base, and Gibson estimates they need $20,000 to adequately address the crisis.

The impact extends beyond active military to government civilian workers who support military operations.

"Let's not forget about our GS workers. Those are, they rely solely on their positions supporting the military. These people haven't been to work in over 40 days. They haven't received a paycheck. I personally know couples that husband and wife, both are either military or government workers, and now both are out of income," Gibson said.

Even after the government reopens, recovery will be challenging.

"You might not get that back pay until August or September next year, so it's very difficult," Gibson said.

CyRoot Academy creates scholarships in donors' names to recognize their contributions and help military families see community support. The organization plans to use any remaining funds for toy drives and holiday gatherings to boost morale once the government reopens.

Those interested in helping can click here to donate. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, making donations tax-deductible.

