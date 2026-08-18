LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Tuesday, United Way of Southern Nevada is kicking off its annual Project REACH Senior Expo to help seniors in our community cover their utility bills.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has the details:

Local nonprofit brings back annual event helping seniors cover utility bills

Eligible seniors 62 and older could qualify for up to $300 in assistance to help pay for electric, gas, water or sewer bills.

Eligible Southwest Gas customers could also qualify for up to $400 in Natural Gas assistance. This year, bus passes will also be available for seniors who need them.

Last year, officials say, they were able to help 1,500 seniors. The expo, they say, is meant to present a fast, seamless process to make sure everyone gets the help they need.

"I've had the privilege to interview many of our seniors and hear their stories. They've referred to this event every year as a family reunion of strangers," said Aubrie Curci, director of marketing for United Way of Southern Nevada.

"We are here to help. So even if you're not necessarily eligible for the utility bill assistance, we will have resource providers who are providing a wide variety of services that you can check out. So I encourage you, it'll be valuable to even just come on down and check out what nonprofits are able to help seniors in our community."

The expo will take place on the following dates:



August 18: Rio Convention Center | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 20: Aliante Hotel & Casino | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 25: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 27: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you're planning to attend, you'll need to take the following documentation with you:

