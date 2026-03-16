LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Oscars night, everybody. We all know the winners of the night, but do those movies match local favorites?

I went to Brenden Theaters in the Palms to speak with those armed with popcorn, drinks, candy and more to find out.

I asked each of the 10 people I spoke to what there favorite movie of 2025 was. Here are a few of the answers.

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Local moviegoers react to the Oscars, what movies made their list of the best in 2025

“Definitely 'Sinners,'" said Eric Galinsky, who was watching a movie at Brenden Theaters Sunday night.

“'Superman,'" said Henderson resident Kathe Duba-Barnett.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s," said Carter Nuon, who goes to the movies with his dad every two weeks.

“'Regretting you,'" said Madelyn Ridgedell, who is in town celebrating her 21st birthday.

“I think 'Sinners' is definitely up there," said horror movie fan Reilly Gurl.

“'Sinners' was my all-time favorite," said Las Vegas local Amber Hunter.

We have a couple of Oscar-nominated favorites and a couple that weren't nominated.

So, I showed the list of the movies nominated for best picture to everyone I spoke to. I mean, everybody's got to have a favorite off this list, right?

“I didn’t watch a single one of these," said Mike Dickerson, who was born & raised in Las Vegas. However, Mike says he plans to watch them all from home soon.

“I’ve heard of a few but I haven’t seen them," said Jamie Orth, who is a busy teacher and mother. She tells me she loves movies but rarely has time to go to any.

Maybe not everyone then, but for those who have watched some of the best picture nominees, "Sinners" is the overwhelming favorite.

A few others like "F1," "Frankenstein," "Hamnet" and "Marty Supreme." However, the winner of the Best Picture this year was "One Battle After Another," which was only mentioned once in my interviews Sunday.

Many believed the list needed to be changed, though, saying there were some good movies left out.

“I think it might have been a dark horse, but I think 'Good Boy' was brilliant," said Gurl.

Gurl did tell me this movie should not have necessarily been a frontrunner for best picture, but still should have received several nominations.

“I think 'Zootopia 2' could’ve been added to the list. Definitely, absolutely," said Las Vegas local of 7 years, Zion Crosby.

“'Jurassic Park,'" said Nuon.

“Avatar isn’t there," said Crosby.

The top movies that should've been considered for Best Picture, according to everyone I spoke to, include "Superman," "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "Avatar Fire and Ash."

They all tell me watching these movies in a theater can't be beat.

“There is nothing like being with an audience," said Duba-Barnett.

They say no matter which movies took away the biggest awards, they just love coming out to the movie theater to soak in all the best in entertainment.