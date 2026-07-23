LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local law firm is hoping to make things a little easier for parents when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

Valiente Mott Injury Attorneys has officially adopted Park Elementary School.

Employees dropped off 50 backpacks with school supplies for students experiencing homelessness.

WATCH | I was there as they dropped off the donations:

Local law firm donates backpacks, school supplies as it adopts Park Elementary School

It comes as Clark County officials recently reported a 12% increase in its unhoused population.

This backpack giveaway is just one of several projects at the school the law firm plans to support.

Another one is a bicycle helmet drive.

"We know that's a huge issue, especially with our field, personal injury. We see a lot of instances where kids get hurt, and it's one thing where we get to give back," said Davey Gregorio.

Employees also plan to read to the students throughout the year.

The law firm isn't too far away from the school, so employees are helping kids in their own backyard.

As we approach the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District, if you have any questions or ideas you want me to look into, just reach out to me as your Channel 13 Education Reporter by clicking on the banner below: