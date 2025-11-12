Local food pantry gives back on Veteran's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At first glance, Keith Robinson greets you with a firm handshake and seriousness in his eyes, but don't be fooled by his stern look.

"God is going to keep me. He's uplifting us all," said Robinson.

WATCH| Ryan Ketcham talks to a homeless veteran struggling to feed his family amidst shutdown benefit cuts

Robinson has a story to tell. A story of hardships and triumphs, and through it all, he's still holding on to kindness.

"It was tough, but I got through it.

"Made you a better person?" I asked.

"Yeah, a very better person," said Robinson.

It has been nearly 33 years since he served in the U.S. Marines.

Robinson took time to remember his life before, a hero to the country during the time he spent in service.

“The camaraderie, the brothership, what we went through together," said Robinson.

What was once his strength in brotherhood became a struggle in life.

“I have PTSD, so it just brings back harsh memories," said Robinson.

Those harsh memories, now a tough reality as he struggles to feed his family.

Robinson is now shopping at a local food pantry on Veterans Day, just trying to make it by.

I asked him if he feels honored or respected.

"No, not with being homeless with just me and my wife," said Robinson.

Like so many in the Valley, the two of them rely on EBT, but just barely have enough this month due to the government shutdown.

I asked him how much he got for November.

“Only $140," said Robinson. Compared to what he usually gets. "About $600," said Robinson.

A Marine, once a hero, is now forced to rely on others to put food on the table.

So, the owners at a local food pantry, The After Market, say they saw the need and made sure their doors were open to help struggling veterans this holiday.

“Typically, we would close on this particular holiday because I am a vet and my store manager is a vet as well," said The After Market Founder & CEO Dewayne McCoy. “But with everything going on with the SNAP with the government shutdown, we’re still uncertain with what’s going on, so I believe that it was necessary we were open today.”

McCoy is also a Marine helping another in need.

“It’s sad, it saddens me that they are forced to be at a food pantry on a day that celebrates them, right? When I see them come in period, I feel like I’m indebted to them," said McCoy.

Hoping this shutdown will end to help the most in need in our community.