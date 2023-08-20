Local experts remind public to safeguard cars, homes as remnants of Hurricane Hilary approach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With monsoon rain and potential remnants of Hurricane Hilary approaching, safety measures become crucial for families.

When preparing for a storm, it's important to ensure both your vehicle and home are ready. According to Victor Botnari, owner of Universal Motors Cars, taking precautions can make all the difference.

"I would recommend checking the tires. Make sure the tires have good tread. This is very important so you can have traction with the road. Second of all, when there's a lot of water, it's better to try to avoid the heavy traffic and main streets during the rain," Botnari advised, drawing from his experience witnessing accidents at his shop on a daily basis.

Rain can render valley roads slippery and treacherous.

As the remnants of Hurricane Hilary may result in unprecedented rainfall, Steven Parrish from the Regional Flood District has issued a stern warning for drivers.

"Keep in mind that 6 inches of water is enough to sweep a person off their feet, and a foot of water is enough to cause most cars to float, potentially leading to loss of vehicle control. So, once again, do not walk or drive through flooded areas," Parrish emphasized.

To safeguard homes from flooding, sandbags can serve as a crucial barrier to divert fast-moving water away from your residence. Both the City of Las Vegas and Henderson are distributing sandbags to residents. Additionally, there are four locations where sand is available: Doc Romeo Park in Summerlin, the City of Las Vegas East Service Center, Heritage Park Senior Facility, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center.

These sand distribution locations will be open throughout the weekend, providing sandbags and sand to residents in need.

As the potential for heavy rain looms, taking these precautions can help ensure the safety of individuals and their properties.