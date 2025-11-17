Local construction students visit active job sites for firsthand experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 students from the local construction program at the Southeast and East Career Technical Academies attended the first-ever "In the Field Trip" Bus Tour Monday.

The students visited three active job sites across the Las Vegas Valley to get firsthand insight into future construction careers and opportunities.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to students and teachers to learn why a filed trip like this is so valuable:

All across Southern Nevada, construction sites are hiring faster than they can find workers.

With demand at an all-time high, schools like SECTA are crucial when it comes to helping fulfill the needs of the growing construction industry.

Students at SECTA and ECTA learn everything from cabinetry and electrical, to carpentry and plumbing. In addition to getting tools into their students' hands, teachers say the main skills they focus on are workplace readiness and work ethic.

Monday's field trips, they added, are a good window into seeing how what students are learning in the classroom applies to their futures.

"Especially if you want to go straight to work, to the union, this is what you'll probably expect," said senior Clay Rodriguez. "So it's better to see what you're expecting after high school."

"It's super amazing to talk to actual professionals and get your name out there, just in case you come back and you want a job, they might know you," said senior Isabela Diaz.

Students visited three job sites on Monday and had the opportunity to ask industry professionals anything they'd like to know about a future career.

The NCSB Commission says Mondays' 'In the Field Trip' will help support their mission to improve the quality and integrity of Nevada's construction industry and inspire the next generation of trade professionals.