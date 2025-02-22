Local bar to hold fundraiser for daughter of woman killed in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the woman who was shot and killed inside her car in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Co-workers and the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Hope Ritter.

“It’s definitely been a difficult week for everyone here," said Andrew Mendez, General Manager at Atomic Liquors.

Police said Ritter was shot and killed inside her car near Fremont and Las Vegas Blvd.

READ MORE: Woman fatally shot in Downtown Las Vegas

According to investigators, the 29-year-old had just clocked out and was talking to her friend in her car.

Police said two men would walk past them and seconds later shots would be fired. She died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.

"Nobody really deserves that, you know, you leave work, and you just want to go home," said Katie Kelly.

“Metro told us it was an act of just random violence," said Mendez.

Mendez said Ritter was a bartender at Atomic Liquors, which is just a few blocks away from where she died.

She had been working there for almost 2 years and quickly became a part of the family at the bar.

Mendez said this past week has been challenging for everyone there.

“The staff has had a very difficult time getting back to normal, and you know, it won’t be normal for a very long time. Someone like that that’s left such an imprint on everyone down here. It’ll never go back to the way it was. No one is going to fully recover from this," said Mendez.

He said she was a very warm person who made people feel welcome.

"She had a lot of regulars that came here just to see her. They would come down just to spend a couple hours with her," said Mendez.

Ritter leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

Mendez said she worked hard every day to try to give her daughter the best life that she could.

"She was also a full-time barber student and a few weeks from graduating. Everything she did, she did for her daughter, to give her daughter a better life than she had, and that’s how we want people to remember her," said Mendez.

Atomic Liquors will be holding a memorial and a fundraiser on Sunday, February 23.

The money made during the fundraiser will go to Ritter's daughter.

"It's already just tragic for someone to lose their life so young, and to leave behind someone even younger is just crazy, so we really want to help out in whatever way we can," said Mendez.