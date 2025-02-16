Woman fatally shot in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro responded to a report about a woman who was fatally shot in Downtown Las Vegas early Saturday at 2:34 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene with a woman suffering gunshot wounds inside a car. The victim was pronounced dead.

This occurred at the 400 block of 11th Street, where police learned that the victim and a friend were sitting in the car when two men walked past them.

Moments later, shots were fired and hit the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

