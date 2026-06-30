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Local authorities to provide information on recent arrest related to terroristic threats

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local authorities are set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide information about a recent arrest related to terroristic threats, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

LVMPD's Undersheriff Andrew Walsh and Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren will be joined by Henderson police chief Reggie Rader and Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas FBI Field Office, Christopher Delzotto.

The briefing will take place at 3:30 p.m. at LVMPD's headquarters downtown. Channel 13 will stream the press conference live, which you will be able to watch here.

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