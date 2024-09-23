LIVE UPDATES: Vegas Golden Knights take on San Jose Sharks in first preseason game

Preseason for the Vegas Golden Knights is finally here.

The guys in gold are facing off against the San Jose Sharks.

FIRST PERIOD

At 6:45 into the game, the Knights break the stalemate. Callahan Burke scores a tip-in goal, assisted by Brandon Hickey and Brendan Brisson, sending the Knights into the lead.

A wrist shot from Luca Cagnoni is saved by Akira Schmid. Sharks’ Ethan Cardwell gets a shot off, only to be denied by Blackwood.

Givani Smith receives a misconduct penalty for roughing against Kaedan Korczak. Korczak delivers a solid check to Macklin Celebrini and Ferraro returning the favor on Brisson.

Ferraro showcases his defensive prowess by taking away the puck and shifting momentum. Tanner Laczynski prevails against Mikael Granlund, keeping the pressure on the Sharks’ net. Grigori Denisenko takes a quick snap shot, but Mackenzie Blackwood is ready, making a crucial save.

First period ends with 1-0 Golden Knights.

things we like to see: a Cal Burke goal 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6oxQpbAua7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 23, 2024

SECOND PERIOD

Sharks' Ty Dellandrea faces of against Tanner Laczynski and wins, allowing Sam Kickinson an opportunity for a wrist shot, saved by Schmid.

Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood saves three wrist shots by Brisson, Laczynski and Hutton.

The Sharks are desperate to get on the board, but giveaways by Keegan Kolesar and Robert Hagg are hindering their chances.

Keegan Kolesar hits Luca Cagnoni, and the physicality ramps up. Mason Morelli gets a wrist shot off, but it's another save for Blackwood.

Six minutes into the second period, Brett Howden scores a goal with no assists, bringing the score to 2-0.

Schmid makes another save against a slap shot from Klim Kostin, followed by a Jack Thompson shot blocked by Gage Quinney.

The Sharks are pushing hard, but Robert Hagg's attempt gets deflected by Cody Ceci, and the pressure remains relentless

Tanner Pearson gets a chance with a wrist shot, but Mackenzie Blackwood continues his strong performance, turning it aside.

With less than 10 minutes left in the period, Isaiah Saville is subbed in as goalie for the Golden Knights.

Tuomas Uronen buries one in, bringing the Golden Knights to 3-0.

Jakub Brabenec gets a chance on the ice, but his shot is turned away by Georgi Romanov.

Lucas Vanroboys wins a faceoff against Gage Quinney, but the puck finds its way into the crowd, leading to a brief stoppage.

Givani Smith then steps up for the Sharks, firing a wrist shot that Isaiah Saville saves.

Granlund continues to dominate in the faceoff circle, winning another one against Gage Quinney.

William Eklund gets a tip-in chance but sends it wide left. The Sharks are generating some pressure, but they need to be more accurate with their shots.

The Sharks are looking to gain some momentum, but Luca Cagnoni’s shot is blocked by Robert Hagg.

Callahan Burke tries to redirect a shot, but it’s expertly saved by Georgi Romanov.

Second period ends at 3-0 Golden Knights.