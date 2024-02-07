LIVE: Traffic shutting down, police en route as man climbs Sphere on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere in Las Vegas drew even more attention than usual on Wednesday morning when a man was spotted climbing to the top of the spherical structure.

Cameras in the area showed the man standing atop the 366-foot structure. As of 11:30 a.m., he had been arrested, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH LIVE: Multiple people detained by police near Sphere after man climbs structure

LIVE: Man spotted climbing the Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police could be seen shutting down traffic on Koval Lane and other roadways near the Sphere.

In a statement, police asked the public to "please avoid the area due to emergency vehicle responding." Drivers were also advised to expect road closures in the area.

As of 11 a.m., multiple people had been detained outside the Sphere, though DesChamps was not among them.

BREAKING UPDATE: Multiple people are detained by police near the Sphere after a man was able to climb to the top of the structure just moments ago. Developing story: https://t.co/vEuHx8ZYLh pic.twitter.com/pyNwJUrXCx — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) February 7, 2024

Channel 13 was first alerted to the situation when Maison DesChamps posted a live video on Instagram showing the climb.

DesChamps, who calls himself the "pro-life spiderman" is known for similar stunts in other cities — including in Las Vegas.

Locals may remember that, in August 2021, he climbed the outside of the Aria hotel-casino to protest Nevada's COVID-19 health orders.

In May 2022, he was arrested for scaling the 51-story Salesforce tower in downtown San Francisco.

A spokesperson from Sphere Entertainment sent Channel 13 the following statement:

"We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter. The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD." Sphere Entertainment

Channel 13 is awaiting comment on the incident from Clark County Fire and the Department of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story.