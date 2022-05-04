Las Vegas man arrested after climbing skyscraper in San Francisco

(KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who is an anti-abortion activist was arrested after climbing a skyscraper in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Maison Deschamps calls himself the "pro-life spiderman."

Video shared with 13 Action news shows him climbing the 61-story Salesforce tower in downtown San Francisco, then getting arrested as soon as he got to the top.

San Francisco Fire Department Maison Deschamps, a Las Vegas anti-abortion activist, was photographed climbing the 61-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday. Deschamps has dubbed himself the "pro-life spiderman."

Las Vegans may remember Deschamps as the man who climbed the outside of the Aria hotel-casino in August of 2021 to protest Nevada's COVID-19 health orders.

