Las Vegas man arrested after climbing skyscraper in San Francisco

(KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who is an anti-abortion activist was arrested after climbing a skyscraper in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Maison Deschamps calls himself the "pro-life spiderman."
Video shared with 13 Action news shows him climbing the 61-story Salesforce tower in downtown San Francisco, then getting arrested as soon as he got to the top.
Las Vegans may remember Deschamps as the man who climbed the outside of the Aria hotel-casino in August of 2021 to protest Nevada's COVID-19 health orders.
VIDEO: Urban climber arrested by Las Vegas police during climb