Live music returns to downtown Las Vegas with 10,000 fans in attendance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a 14-months hiatus, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is playing host to the EDM crowd with headliner Deadmau5.

"This city runs on concerts and runs on tourism and it runs on shows," said Will O'Hara, who was one of the first attendees in line. "Like, we need this to work."

Fans had to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken less than two days before the Friday night event, or provide proof of vaccination in order to attend.

"As long as everyone plays it safe, that's fine," said O'Hara. "I got my vaccination."

"I'm wearing a mask just to be polite to people," he added. "I think that that's important regardless of what your opinion is."

Event organizers say it all came together very fast.

"We would normally plan at least a minimum of three months out for something like this," said the venue's general manager, Bud Pico.

"We had three weeks, and after being closed for 14 months, it took an entire army to get this place back up and running to where we were ready for 10,000 people," he said.

Pico says the concert marks a turning point for live entertainment and for Las Vegas in the months to come.

"This moment... to be open and do what we're doing and feel normal again, at least mostly normal, it is unbelievable," he said.

More shows are planned throughout the summer, which is music to the ears for fans.

"It's fantastic," said O'Hara. "I'm glad to be back. That's why I moved to Vegas, it's definitely something I'm passionate about."