Live music events returns to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rebounding from the pandemic, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center kicks off the first of several live concerts beginning Friday night with a live performance from award-winning EDM artist Deadmau5.

Adhereing to state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines, the event will require all guests to show proof of vaccinations, partial vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test. Event organizers said they will be enforcing several Covid-19 requirements in order to ensure the safety of all guests.

Proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show will be required for entry into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Fully-vaccinated individuals will not have to wear a mask. Fully vaccinated means you have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fourteen days must have passed since your final dose.

If you have only received one dose of a two-dose vaccine or you are not vaccinated but have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, you must wear a mask.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will also partner with Insomniac for a two-weekend series concert, after other events with supporting acts by Nero (DJ set) and No Mana.

