Watch
Local News

Actions

Live music events returns to downtown Las Vegas

Deadmau5 to perform in DTLV Events Center
items.[0].videoTitle
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center complying with Covid-19 safety requirements for live music event with EDM artist Deadmau5.
Joel Thomas Zimmerman
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 11:14:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rebounding from the pandemic, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center kicks off the first of several live concerts beginning Friday night with a live performance from award-winning EDM artist Deadmau5.

Adhereing to state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines, the event will require all guests to show proof of vaccinations, partial vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test. Event organizers said they will be enforcing several Covid-19 requirements in order to ensure the safety of all guests.

Proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show will be required for entry into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Fully-vaccinated individuals will not have to wear a mask. Fully vaccinated means you have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fourteen days must have passed since your final dose.

If you have only received one dose of a two-dose vaccine or you are not vaccinated but have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event, you must wear a mask.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will also partner with Insomniac for a two-weekend series concert, after other events with supporting acts by Nero (DJ set) and No Mana.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH