Litter of champions: Kittens named after Summerlin South All-Stars members up for adoption

Animal Foundation
Summerlin South All-Stars inspire kitten litter names
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Little League-mania has hit the Las Vegas valley hard as Nevadans celebrate the Summerlin South All-Stars' U.S. Championship win on Saturday and valiant effort at the World Series Championship on Sunday.

Summerlin South has not only inspired young fans watching from home, but the naming of a litter of kittens at the Animal Foundation.

The Animal Foundation shared that these "Major League Biscuit-makers" were named after five Summerlin South All-Stars members: Griffin Vargas (#9), Garrett Gallegos (#19), Ethan Robertson (#2), Cutter Ricafort (#6), and Cache Milan (#7).

You can adopt these miniature All-Stars at the Animal Foundation.

