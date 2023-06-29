Life Is Beautiful festival giving away lifetime passes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just like Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, a lucky winner is going to win a Golden Ticket.

However, instead of taking home a chocolate factory, they'll win tickets to the Life Is Beautiful music and arts festival for life. It's part of their Golden Ticket Sweepstakes contest. Festival organizers said one person will receive a pair of lifetime VIP passes to this year's festival and all future Life Is Beautiful events.

In addition to the grand prize, festival organizers said the winner will also get round-trip flights to the 2023 festival, a four-night hotel stay for the 2023 festival, food and drink vouchers, merchandise, a one-year supply of Ghost Energy and a swag park, and a one-year supply of Bored & Thirsty Water and a merch pack.

Officials with the festival said the entire grand prize package is worth $19,500.

Festival organizers said five secondary prize winners will win a pair of 2023 festival tickets as well as merchandise, two tickets to Meow Wolf Omega Mart, and two tickets to see Blue Man Group.

You can learn more about the sweepstakes contest here.

The 2023 Life Is Beautiful festival is scheduled for September 22 to September 24.

RELATED LINK: Life Is Beautiful announces 2023 lineup

A local band could be added to the lineup. Organizers invited them to compete for a festival spot. The official entry period has ended and festival officials are deliberating and picking 16 semi-finalists.

They'll perform during a live competition, which is set for August 4-5 and August 11-12.