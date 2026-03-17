Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 journalists at Rainbow Library

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your voice matters, and this week, we want to hear from you.

Join Channel 13 journalists at our next "Let's Talk" event on Wednesday, March 18, at Rainbow Library.

You can come ask questions, share concerns and story ideas, or even just connect with the Channel 13 team.

Not to mention, you can take advantage of Rainbow Library's Night Market to shop small and build community with local creators and makers.

Activities will include a "craft and sip," book sales, and live musicians and performers on the library's outdoor amphitheater stage. Organizers advise you to bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

If you can't come see us in person, you can always reach out by filling out the form on ktnv.com/letstalk.