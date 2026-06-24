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Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark

Lets Talk Info Fullscreen July 10th LV Aviators test2.png
KTNV
Lets Talk Info Fullscreen July 10th LV Aviators test2.png
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you. You'll have the chance to share your concerns with us directly at an upcoming Las Vegas Aviators baseball game.

Meet members of the Channel 13 team at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, July 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the Aviators host the Tacoma Rainiers.

Don't worry; you don't need to buy a ticket to the game to connect with us. Our team will be right outside the gates to hear your concerns and work to find you answers.

If you can't come see us in person, you can always reach out by filling out the form on ktnv.com/letstalk.

Questions? Let's Talk.

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