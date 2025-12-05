After you reached out to us, City of Las Vegas quickly removes tree blocking stop sign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A safety concern raised at our recent Let's Talk: Solutions for Locals event led to swift action in Las Vegas' Historic Westside neighborhood.

After You Reached Out to Us, Las Vegas Removes Tree Blocking Stop Sign

I spoke with resident Harold Hartwick who brought photos to our event showing a tree completely blocking a stop sign at H Street and Jackson Avenue. After I shared his concerns about the dangerous obstruction, the city responded in less than six hours by removing the tree.

Harold Hartwick Before photo of a tree blocking the view of a stop sign

Hartwick told me he had been trying to get the issue noticed for some time. The blocked stop sign created dangerous situations for pedestrians, including children and a young man in a wheelchair, he said.

After Hartwick shared the photos, city crews quickly addressed the problem, sending back pictures showing the tree had been removed. Hartwick expressed his gratitute.

"Channel 13 news gets the job done, and you guys do stick, and now I take that to the heart, you guys do stick to your word." — Harold Hartwick shared with us

City engineers told me this kind of fast turnaround is possible when residents report concerns right away. They admit they can't catch every issue themselves and depend on people in the community to let them know when something poses a risk.

KTNV Tree removed directly from in front of stop sign

"When we saw the pictures come in with the treeblocking the stop sign, [we] obviously found that was a problem. We're very grateful for the resident who brought this to our concerns so that we can handle it right away to avoid any incidents at this intersection," said Gina Venglass, an assistant city engineer with the City of Las Vegas.

The city encourages residents to submit issues through its online system, which allows crews to prioritize safety concerns and respond more quickly than traditional phone calls.

Channel 13 is committed to fighting to make residents' voices heard and getting answers to questions and concerns. Community members can send messages about issues on their minds by visiting KTNV.com/LetsTalk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.