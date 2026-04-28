Legionnaires' disease investigation tied to 2 people who stayed at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires' disease in people who stayed at the Wynn Las Vegas.

According to an alert from health officials on Tuesday, one person stayed at the property in September, the other in February. Both people have since recovered, officials noted.

Amid the investigation, health officials are asking anyone who stayed at the Wynn Las Vegas on or after September 1 to fill out a confidential health survey.

"Completing this survey is critical to the investigation and helps public health officials quickly identify any additional cases and ensure appropriate follow-up," SNHD stated.

Wynn Las Vegas is cooperating with the health district's investigation and taking "precautionary measures designed to mitigate any further risk of illness," officials stated, including notifying guests of potential exposure.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically begin within two to 10 days of exposure. Those symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

People who are at increased risk of getting sick include:



People 50 years or older

Current or former smokers

People with chronic lung disease

People with weakened immune systems

People who take drugs that can weaken their immune systems

People with underlying diseases like diabetes, kidney failure or liver failure

Health officials encouraged anyone with additional questions to contact the Health District's Helpline at 702-759-4636, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

