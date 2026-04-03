Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada shares insight following tenant's rights phone bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State of Nevada Bar partnered with Channel 13 for our first Let's Talk Ask a Lawyer phone bank on Wednesday.

Four pro-bono attorneys took calls for two hours — and nearly 800 people in the valley called in.

WATCH | Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada shares insight following phone bank

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada shares insight following phone bank

The volunteer lawyers at Legal Aid can help with lots of different issues if you're a renter here in Southern Nevada.

"Last year, our organization helped right around 200,000 people," said the program's Michael Wendlberger. "It's a number that’s going to continue to grow."

KTNV

They shared information with Channel 13 to help tenants across the area.

The top three key common topics we heard from callers?



Lease terms Eviction process Paying rent without extra fees

Wendlberger also shared that tenants experiencing an issue with their homes should notify their landlords immediately in writing, and wait for them to fix the problem within 48 hours.

For tenant's rights information from LACSN click here.

To sign up for a call with a lawyer to talk about an issue, click here.

Missed out on this month's event? Channel 13 will be hosting at Ask A Lawyer phone bank the first Wednesday of each month going forward. If you want to weigh in on the next topic we should tackle, click here.