LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As extreme summer temperatures continue across the Las Vegas valley, many residents are looking for ways to cool down — and some are heading to the mountains for relief.

Just about an hour from Las Vegas, Lee Canyon is offering locals and visitors a break from the triple-digit heat along with outdoor activities for the entire family.

Lee Canyon Marketing Manager Johnny DeGeorge says the cooler temperatures are one of the biggest draws this time of year.

WATCH | Lee Canyon offers a cool escape from triple-digit Las Vegas heat

Lee Canyon offers a cool escape from triple-digit Las Vegas heat

“Our base is at 8,600 feet elevation, and we’re riding up to just over 9,300,” DeGeorge said.

Resort officials say temperatures at Lee Canyon can be up to 30 degrees cooler than the Las Vegas valley.

Several families visiting the mountain told Channel 13 they came specifically to beat the heat.

KTNV

“Escape the heat. This is the place to come,” a mother and daughter said.

Michelle Herrera, who was visiting family in Las Vegas, said she enjoys both the desert heat and the peaceful atmosphere in the mountains that she can visit with her daughter.

“It’s so peaceful out here though. It’s super peaceful,” Herrera said.

KTNV

Lee Canyon offers more than just cooler weather. Visitors can also enjoy hiking, mountain biking, yoga and live music events throughout the summer. Event updates are on the website at https://www.leecanyonlv.com/summer-events/.

“I think it’s the coolest escape out of Las Vegas,” DeGeorge said. “I think people have a really fun time just coming to enjoy a concert on the mountain and be surrounded by this beautiful atmosphere with beautiful peaks and trees.”

KTNV

For those looking for adventure, regular visitor Bruce Feldman recommends checking out one of the resort’s newer hiking trails.

“There’s a new hiking trail right at the top of the bunny hill here, and it’s a two-mile one-way trail,” Feldman said. “It takes you to the top of chair one, and they just put it in this year. It’s a really good trail to start on.”

Families visiting the area also said children can enjoy exploring nature and wildlife along the trails.

KTNV

“We’re trying to catch bugs,” one child said. “You know what we saw? Dragonflies.”

There is something for everyone at Lee Canyon, including camping.

Officials at Lee Canyon encourage locals and first-time visitors to check online for summer activities, trail information and upcoming events before making the trip.