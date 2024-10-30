Lee Canyon extends mountain bike season, opens new trail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mountain bikers rejoice!

Lee Canyon is extending mountain bike season into November. Originally, fall operations were going to wrap up last weekend.

This year was the first full season for Lee Canyon's mountain bike park.

"Our park's success is thanks to the commitment and passion of our local mountain bike community. We've watched more seasoned riders help newer riders progress," said John Lira, Lee Canyon's director of snow sports and summer activities. "Regardless of ability level, the enthusiasm for mountain biking in Las Vegas continues to grow."

In addition to extending the season, Lee Canyon has also opened a new expert-level mountain bike trail. It's a mile long and has several gap jumps as well as a wooden drop feature.

Over the last five years, the resort has invested $17 million in upgrades like new chairlifts, a downhill mountain bike park, more parking and the Hillside Lodge.

The winter season starts in early December.