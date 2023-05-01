Watch Now
Lee Canyon announces bonus ski session

Posted at 11:45 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 14:45:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to heavy snowfall this winter, Lee Canyon said they're hosting a bonus ski session this weekend.

Lee Canyon officials said they haven't hosted ski sessions in May since the 2010 to 2011 season.

According to Lee Canyon's Facebook page, this will be the Bluebird lift only from Friday to Sunday.

Lift passes will be $25 on Friday and $29 on Saturday and Sunday.

As of March, Lee Canyon has gotten more than 260 inches of snow breaking the previous record that was set in 2005.

This year marked the resort's 60th anniversary.

