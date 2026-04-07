LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders in Las Vegas broke ground today on a new office and entrepreneurial center designed to create jobs and train business owners on the Historic Westside.

The 4,000-square-foot building, located near J Street and Owens, will sit on a 0.41-acre parcel. It will house the executive offices of MYS Firm and Sumnu Marketing, along with a community training center.

WATCH| Tricia Kean speaks to business owner about ground breaking on new center in Historic Westside

Leaders break ground on a new center to boost small businesses on the Historic Westside

"Plans for this .41 acre parcel is to put up an executive office that will house two small businesses as well as a community training center… We’re really hoping to see entrepreneurs learn from what we’ve done here… and get them on their way," Myesha Boyce said.

Boyce is the president of MYS Firm.

"The excitement is palpable. This is huge to see this type of turnout… for a small business to put up a 4,000 square foot building. We are so appreciative of the community for showing up for us today," Boyce said.

U.S. Congressman Stephen Horsford attended the groundbreaking to support small business owners, calling them the backbone of the Nevada economy.

"In order to grow, in order to prosper, in order to develop, we need to support our small businesses," Horsford said.

Sumnu Marketing Founder Shaundell Newsome plans to pass along his knowledge as a business owner to the community.

"And as two small businesses that have gone through sometimes the Great Recession, or the global pandemic or any other economic downturn, we know exactly what needs to be done so we're training a lot of entrepreneurs on how to do that and how to build this community and create jobs," Newsome said.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said the development represents a major investment in an area that has been long overlooked.

"It is a very joyous occasion… I’m committed to developing the Historic West Side of Las Vegas. It’s been neglected for decades, and this is just an example of the city’s commitment to an entrepreneurial spirit," Berkley said.

"This particular business is going to be a wonderful place for the community to gather… to brainstorm… to create e-commerce businesses… you start with one, then that starts two, then four, then six. We’re very excited about the possibilities," Berkley said.

Construction is expected to wrap up next year, with an anticipated opening in the summer of 2027. Leaders say the project will open opportunities for contractors, nonprofits, and community partners. Anyone interested in training programs, sponsorships, or business partnerships is encouraged to reach out as construction moves forward.

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