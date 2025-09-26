LDS breaks ground on Lone Mountain Temple in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long-debated project in northwest Las Vegas has officially broken ground. Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and community members gathered Thursday near Lone Mountain for the ceremonial start of construction on the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple.

The temple will be the second in the Las Vegas valley. Located near Hickman Avenue and North Grand Canyon Drive, the three-story building will be built on nearly 20 acres, accompanied by a meeting house, parking areas, and a steeple planned at nearly 200 feet tall.

KTNV

A Celebration Marked by Optimism

Elder Michael A. Dunn, who presided over the event, led a prayer calling for guidance and safety for those who will build the temple.

For the valley’s roughly 85,000 Latter-day Saints, church leaders say the temple represents a significant and necessary step forward. Some longtime residents welcomed the project as part of the area’s inevitable growth

KTNV

“I don’t know what else can go there, I mean, everything is growing. There were 160,000 people when I moved here, we’re over 2 million. What do you expect? It’s a church,” said Bob Andress, who lives near the site.

Years of Debate and Opposition

The path to groundbreaking has been anything but smooth. The proposal, introduced nearly three years ago, drew debate among neighbors concerned about traffic, lighting, and the temple’s scale. Critics argued that the complex would disrupt the rural character of the Lone Mountain community.

KTNV

To address lingering concerns, the Las Vegas City Council approved a “dark sky” ordinance earlier this year, restricting how and when the temple may be illuminated. City staff and council members also emphasized that the project met zoning and development requirements before granting approval.

Construction on the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple is scheduled to begin in October.