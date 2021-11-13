Watch
Local News

Actions

Lawyer for man shot by officers raises mental illness issue

items.[0].image.alt
Travis Jensen/13 Action News
Red Rock Canyon shooting 2.PNG
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 21:02:44-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney has raised questions in court about the mental health of his 29-year-old client, who was shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in a confrontation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Erik Keith Legried remained jailed Friday after a judge set bail at $100,000 with strict electronic monitoring if he's released.

RELATED: Nevada Highway Patrol shoots man after ramming police vehicles at Red Rock Canyon

Legried is due again in court Tuesday on charges including battery with a deadly weapon against a first responder and resisting arrest.

A prosecutor told a judge that four law enforcement officers were involved in Legried's shooting and arrest shortly after dawn Thursday near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH