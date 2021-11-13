Lawyer for man shot by officers raises mental illness issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney has raised questions in court about the mental health of his 29-year-old client, who was shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in a confrontation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Erik Keith Legried remained jailed Friday after a judge set bail at $100,000 with strict electronic monitoring if he's released.

Legried is due again in court Tuesday on charges including battery with a deadly weapon against a first responder and resisting arrest.

A prosecutor told a judge that four law enforcement officers were involved in Legried's shooting and arrest shortly after dawn Thursday near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center.