Nevada Highway Patrol involved in shooting at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that involved the Nevada Highway Patrol early Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a shooting occurred at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that involved the NHP just before 6 a.m.

And the NHP reported on its social media that the Red Rock Canyon Visitors Center was also closed for the police activity.

#TrafficAlert The entrance to the Red Rock Canyon Visitors center closed at at Charleston Blvd. for police activity. PIO is on scene and will provide more details as they become available. #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 11, 2021

The LVMPD says no officers discharged their firearms during the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, officials with the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop reported that the scenic drive was closed for unknown reasons until further notice.

Police later told everyone to avoid the area without any further immediate details.

Stay with 13 Action News for updates on this developing story