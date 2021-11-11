Watch
Nevada Highway Patrol involved in shooting at Red Rock Canyon

Jordan Gartner/13 Action News
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that involved the Nevada Highway Patrol early Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a shooting occurred at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that involved the NHP just before 6 a.m.

And the NHP reported on its social media that the Red Rock Canyon Visitors Center was also closed for the police activity.

The LVMPD says no officers discharged their firearms during the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, officials with the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop reported that the scenic drive was closed for unknown reasons until further notice.

Police later told everyone to avoid the area without any further immediate details.

