Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed 'until further notice' on Veterans Day

Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:05:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon officials say the Scenic Drive is closed.

On Thursday, the national conservation area tweeted the scenic loop would be closed "until further notice" but did not specify a reason.

The tweet included a link to alternate locations, which you can access here.

Check back for updates.

