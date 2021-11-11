Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed 'until further notice' on Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon officials say the Scenic Drive is closed.

On Thursday, the national conservation area tweeted the scenic loop would be closed "until further notice" but did not specify a reason.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today. We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations:

https://t.co/MucWTAsBO1 pic.twitter.com/2jjjZZRcPl — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 11, 2021

The tweet included a link to alternate locations, which you can access here.

Check back for updates.